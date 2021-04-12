Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.