Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0282 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $20,358.00 and $468.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

