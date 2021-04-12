Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $7.26 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00004914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $79.41 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00296152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.45 or 0.00713313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,321.05 or 0.99959370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.42 or 0.00802750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

