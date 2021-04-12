KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.44

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 3596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

