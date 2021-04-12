Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.58

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 194531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

