Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $28.46

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $30.03. Kelly Services shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

