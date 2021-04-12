Keep Network Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $369.91 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.00622453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035183 BTC.

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,672,386 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

