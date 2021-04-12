K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $10.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

KNTNF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 69,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

