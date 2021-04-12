JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

