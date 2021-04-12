JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.
WEN stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.91.
In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.