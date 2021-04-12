JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.