JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,932,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

