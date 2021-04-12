JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $110.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

