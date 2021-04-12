JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

PDM opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

