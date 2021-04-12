JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN opened at €85.06 ($100.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.67. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

