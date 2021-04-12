Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $161.91. 169,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.