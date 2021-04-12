John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 353.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,624,212 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 269.50 ($3.52). 1,150,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

