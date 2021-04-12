JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) versus China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) Critical Review

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JMP Group and China Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

JMP Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and China Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 1.33 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -168.00 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JMP Group beats China Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, private equity funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

