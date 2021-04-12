Jeffrey B. Shealy Sells 100,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

