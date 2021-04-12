Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

