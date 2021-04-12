Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 6,500 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

ASC stock opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,014.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

