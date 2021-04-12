Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €46.81 ($55.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.77 and its 200 day moving average is €48.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.