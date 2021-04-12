Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.16 and a 200 day moving average of €41.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

