Jefferies Financial Group Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $177.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $473.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.