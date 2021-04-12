Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $10.85 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

