Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.53 million and $703,893.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00621799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

