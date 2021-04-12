Jane Street Group LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of FLMX opened at $22.74 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

