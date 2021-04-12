Jane Street Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

