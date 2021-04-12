Jane Street Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,020,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

