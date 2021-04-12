Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertiv by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.