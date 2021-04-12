Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE J opened at $135.11 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

