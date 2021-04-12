J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

JDWPF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

