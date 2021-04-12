iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. 150,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,988. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

