iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

