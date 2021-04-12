iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.17. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

