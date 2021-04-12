iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 220,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

