iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $180,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.69. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,600. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $156.22 and a one year high of $246.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

