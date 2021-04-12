iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

