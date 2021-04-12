iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

