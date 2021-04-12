iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Cut by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

ESGU stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52.

