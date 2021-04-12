iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $170.37 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.89.

