iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

