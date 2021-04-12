iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 258.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,934.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $95.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

