Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Financial Comparison

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iron Mountain and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94% Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00 Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.65%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.55 $267.38 million $2.29 16.45 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.46 $46.48 million $1.85 9.97

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

