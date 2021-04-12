iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iRobot by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,116 shares of company stock worth $7,075,921 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $116.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

