Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

