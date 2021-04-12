Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 10,915 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

