Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $122.80 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $636.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

