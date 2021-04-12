Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

