Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 1,601 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.57 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

