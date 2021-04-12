Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $302.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.31 and a 1 year high of $302.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

